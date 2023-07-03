Vinyl lovers flock as Wakefield Record Fair spins into town
Wakefield Record Fair returned with thousands of the very best new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes on offer.
By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
The events took place at the Ridings Shopping centre at the weekend with a range of exciting stalls on offer.
And hundreds of people turned up to thumb through the rock, pop, metal, and rap offerings.
Shoppers were also encouraged to pop along to Hellraiser Record and Hidden Treasures inside the The Ridings, or venture further into town to visit Wah Wah Records or Criminal Records near Kirkgate.
Here are some of the pictures from the record fair.
