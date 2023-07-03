Wakefield Record Fair returned with thousands of the very best new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes on offer.

The events took place at the Ridings Shopping centre at the weekend with a range of exciting stalls on offer.

And hundreds of people turned up to thumb through the rock, pop, metal, and rap offerings.

Shoppers were also encouraged to pop along to Hellraiser Record and Hidden Treasures inside the The Ridings, or venture further into town to visit Wah Wah Records or Criminal Records near Kirkgate.

Here are some of the pictures from the record fair.

1 . NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final1-YOR Wakefield Record Fair was back at The Ridings Shopping Centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees

2 . NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final3-YOR CDs, cassettes, and other merchandise were also on offer. Photo: Scott Merrylees

3 . NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final5-YOR There was a good turn out to the records fair. Photo: Scott Merrylees