News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Vinyl lovers flock as Wakefield Record Fair spins into town

Wakefield Record Fair returned with thousands of the very best new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes on offer.
By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

The events took place at the Ridings Shopping centre at the weekend with a range of exciting stalls on offer.

And hundreds of people turned up to thumb through the rock, pop, metal, and rap offerings.

Shoppers were also encouraged to pop along to Hellraiser Record and Hidden Treasures inside the The Ridings, or venture further into town to visit Wah Wah Records or Criminal Records near Kirkgate.

Here are some of the pictures from the record fair.

Undefined: readMore
Wakefield Record Fair was back at The Ridings Shopping Centre.

1. NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final1-YOR

Wakefield Record Fair was back at The Ridings Shopping Centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
CDs, cassettes, and other merchandise were also on offer.

2. NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final3-YOR

CDs, cassettes, and other merchandise were also on offer. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
There was a good turn out to the records fair.

3. NYWE-03-07-23-Wakefield record fair final5-YOR

There was a good turn out to the records fair. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1