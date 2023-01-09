The Marygate business, which boasted more than 500,000 followers on the social platform, has become a viral sensation - with customers travelling miles across the country to purchase the energy drinks and the shop’s range of sweets.

The shop’s TikTok account regularly posted videos of its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.

The outlet, fronted by Mohammad Azar Nazir, recently caused a stir after advertising cans of limited-edited Prime Energy drinks for £100 each on its TikTok page.

There has been chaos recently in supermarkets as customers rushed to get their hands on the sought-after range, co-founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

Popular internet figure KSI recently took to his own TikTok page, reacting to a Wakey Wines video where a customer appeared to be buying 12 packs of Prime Energy drinks for £1,200.

KSI said: "He can't keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices."

In a statement posted on the Wakey Wines Instagram account on Sunday, Nazir said he had been banned from TikTok – and accused an influencer of trying to “tarnish his business”.

The statement continued: “I’ve been working so hard for all of this. All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity.”

"Some jealous horrible people. Please report these posts and help me! Thank you to my fans always, Wakey Wines.”

Public opinion has varied on the shop and its tactics with Tweets and comments voicing a mixture of amusement to outrage.

One person tweeted: “If people are that stupid to pay £100 a tin, then I see no issue with the bloke making some cash.”

