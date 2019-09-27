Visit from Hollywood Hemsworths ‘would support our creativity’

A day at the water park, a Smokies steak for lunch and a pint at the Hilltop Brewery Tap are just some of the options on offer if the Hemsworths pay a visit to our town.

Last week, your Express officially announced its campaign to bring Hollywood stars Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth to our town.

Sadly, the scheme has yet to receive any response from the brothers themselves, but that hasn’t stopped the town pulling together to plan their visit.

Following the announcement, we asked our readers where they would take the brothers to best show off what Hemsworth has to offer - and the suggestions flooded in.

Can you help bring Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth to Hemsworth?

Helen Richardson said she would invite the brothers to enjoy afternoon tea at Little Legs Playgroup, while Lorraine Shearn said: “To watch West End Terriers, my granddaughter’s team.”

Tina Firthlock said: “We have a writing class on a Wednesday morning they could attend.

“We could write and perform poems for them and they could do us a show.”

Thinking positively, Mary Swinden suggesting showing off some of the artistic and cultural spots that the district has to offer.

She said: “They’d be really supportive of the creativity in Wakefield.”

Further afield, John Newbatt thought it would be nice to round off the visit with a quick trip to the city, to see how Chris, Liam and Luke fare against the infamous Westgate Run.

Some have been generous, with one local offering to purchase each brother a “no expense spared” meal at the Lakeside Cafe, and another suggesting they would enjoy a classic 99 with a flake.

Where would you take the Hemsworth brothers if they came to town? It may sound a little out of the ordinary, but stranger things have happened.

Use the hashtag #HemsworthsinHemsworth to let us know, and we’ll add your ideas to the list.