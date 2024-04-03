Visit your local Wakefield Council library if you need help to use your vote this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, May 2, Wakefield Council seats in all 21 wards are up for election. People will also be able to vote in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral election.

Anyone who needs help with applying for a postal vote, a proxy vote or Voter Authority Certificate can visit a Council-owned library, where they will be supported to complete the online application.

People can find their local library here.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council is encouraging residents to visit our local libraries if they need help to use their vote this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “It’s really important that all our residents are able to have their say in the upcoming elections.

“We recognise that for some, completing the relevant forms, especially online, can be tricky and that’s why we have trained our friendly library staff to be able to offer help and support so that you can use your vote this May.

“Please pop in and see them if you need help with applying for a postal vote, a proxy vote or a Voter Authority Certificate.”

Residents have until midnight on April 16 to make sure they are registered, in order to vote. It is quick and simple to register by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. People will need their date of birth and National Insurance number to be able to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or a new postal proxy vote, or to make changes to existing postal or proxy postal votes is 5pm on Wednesday, April 17. Apply now here.

The deadline for new proxy vote applications (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) is 5pm on Wednesday 24 April. Apply now here.

Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station, this includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.

The full list of all acceptable documents is available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who does not have one of the required forms of photo ID will be able to get a free Voter Authority Certificate from the Council.