Faith Batchelor, 17, a student at Highfield School in Ossett, has raised £1,116 through her online fundraiser after hiking up and down Pen-Y-Ghent, one of the highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales. The money will go towards her school’s fund to purchase a minibus with wheelchair access to help transport children around.

The teenager had never tackled a climb like this before but was accompanied by her mum, Natalie Bailey, and her partner, Adam Whittell, who are keen hikers and are experts in the terrain.

Natalie said: “Faith didn’t like the early morning start but she was excellent. She had a couple of words of encouragement from other hikers along the way and she completed the hike in two hours and 53 minutes.”

Faith Batchelor and her mum, Natalie Bailey, tackled Pen-Y-Ghent to raise money for her school's minibus appeal.

Faith also carried a collection bucket on the day which will be added towards the fund, as well as an extra £200 from her mum’s generous boss.

Faith was born at 29 weeks and was given a five per cent chance of survival by her doctors when she was born.

She has multiple disabilities, including visual impairment, speech, language, and mental age delay, severe learning difficulties and mild albinism, and will be using a white cane during the climbing challenge.

Natalie added: “Faith says it feels good to have raised that much money, but teenagers often like to downplay their emotions. The staff at her school said they feel absolutely overwhelmed by the amount that Faith has raised.

Faith and Natalie climbed Pen-Y-Ghent, one of Yorkshire's highest hills, in under three hours.

"We are so proud of Faith, what she has accomplished is amazing. It goes to show that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Faith will be staying on at sixth form at her school until she is 19.

Highfield is a special school for young people aged 11 to 19 with severe learning difficulties.

Many students having additional needs such as autism, speech and language difficulties, hearing or visual impairments, social emotional and mental health needs and physical difficulties.

Faith, 17, attends Highfield School on Gawthorpe Lane in Ossett.

Faith’s online fundraiser is still live. To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/natalie-bailey-715?utm_term=Z6NEXzd63