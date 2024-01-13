Volunteers needed to help plant more than 50,000 tress in Wakefield wood
The trees will create a new 20-hectare wood in Wakefield at Bulcliffe Wood, the site of a former colliery off Denby Dale Road.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’ve planted 100,000 trees since 2020 and we couldn’t have done it without the help of volunteers. In the last two years more than 900 people have turned out to help – an incredible response.
“This year we have another ambitious target to plant up to 50,000 more trees to create a new wood in Wakefield.
“I am sure we can count on our residents to come and help again. It’s a great way to get outside, get your hands dirty and do something good for your community – help tackle climate change and make Wakefield greener and healthier.”
In January 2024, 10 public planting days will be held on Wednesdays and weekends:
*Saturday, January 13
*Sunday,January 14
*Wednesday,January 17
*Saturday, January 20
*Sunday, January 21
*Wednesday, January 24
*Saturday, January 27
*Sunday, January 28
*Wednesday, January 31
Each public planting day will have a morning and an afternoon session. Limited places are available and volunteers are asked to book.
Each tree will capture a tonne of carbon when fully grown, help prevent flooding and provide food and shelter for wildlife.
To find out more about our tree planting programme and to register to volunteer visit: Our woodland creation programme - Wakefield Council.