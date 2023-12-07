Yet another great Christmas Hamper Appeal has been a success thanks to the generosity of the readers of the Wakefield Express and the work of Chantry Rotary Club in Sandal and the Community Awareness Programme in Market Street.

Hamper packing volunteers

More than 300 complete hampers have been donated by readers of the Express as well as organisations and companies in Wakefield and the Five Towns. Another 300 hampers have been packed by volunteers from the Rotary Club to be distributed in bulk to the Children First organisation hubs at City Limits in the centre of Wakefield, the Castle Children’s Centre in Sandal, Featherstone, Hemsworth and Airedale.

In addition, a number of hampers will also be donated to Sandal Castle School for distribution to their families.

These centres will ensure that the hampers reach the families that need them most.

This is the eighth year that the hamper appeal in this form has taken place and over that time around 7,500 Christmas hampers have been collected, packed and distributed to families in need in our area.

Gemma Jimmison, appeal coordinator for the Express, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has helped us make the appeal a huge success once again.

"So many people, from individual readers to local girl Guides, from pubs to big businesses, have generously donated to help those less fortunate have a better Christmas.

"Thanks also must go to CAP and the rotary club volunteers who put a massive amount of work into coordinating this campaign.

For more information, or to donate to CAP – which aims to help relieve the suffering caused by want and poverty in the Wakefield area and beyond – go to www.capcare.org.