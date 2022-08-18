Volunteers set to spruce up cycle network milepost in Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers are getting ready to spruce up a cycle network milepost in Wakefield.

The sign is a Millennium Milepost – one of four different designs featured on the National Cycle Network – and it is located on Navvy Lane, near the Barnsley Canal, on the Wakefield/Barnsley border.

On Thursday (August 25), volunteers coordinated by the charity Sustrans – custodians of the Network – are going to paint the milepost using a design created by local litter-picking volunteers.

1,000 mileposts were placed around the National Cycle Network more than 21 years ago and many of them have not been painted since.

By painting the mileposts, Sustrans is hoping to encourage more people to explore the routes.

One of the charity’s volunteer groups is also looking at contacting a local school about designing the paint job for another Wakefield Milepost soon.

Liz Edwards, volunteer coordinator with the cycle network, said: “As custodians of the National Cycle Network, we work with our local volunteers to improve and develop walking and cycling routes across the UK. Last year the 1,000 Millennium Mileposts dotted across the country celebrated their 21st birthday.

"These mileposts not only perform a valuable function of indicating distance to nearby places, but also draw people along the traffic-free routes of the National Cycle Network.

“The two mileposts we’re painting locally (in Wakefield and Barnsley), are located on a spur of the phenomenal Trans Pennine Trail, this section allowing people to cycle and walk between Leeds and Barnsley via Wakefield.”