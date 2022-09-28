Jill Farringdon is particularly looking to recruit young people to work some of the shifts at the shop in the run up to the festive season.

Cards for Good Causes is due to open in the The Ridings Shopping Centre on Monday October 17, with special guests invited to unveil the store.

It will be open every Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until Saturday, December 17.

Jill Farringdon is looking for volunteerrs to help sell charity Christmas Cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill said: “We’re looking for volunteers who will be able to spare a couple of hours either in the morning or the afternoon during opening hours so that it is not just myself and my colleague managing the shop.

"We don’t just sell cards but we also sell gifts and wrapping paper. Everything that is sold goes to each individual charity.

"The majority of our volunteers have been with us for a number of years and are getting a little bit tired which is why I want to encourage young people to get involved and get some experience in working in a shop.”

The shop, which is offered through a partnership between the Ridings and the Art House, means that all profits from the sale of the charity cards goes direct to the individual charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Farringdon, manager of Cards for Good Causes Wakefield.

A large number of charities are involved including British Heart Foundation, Lifeboats, cancer care, MND as well as local charity Wakefield Hospice.