The next swap shop is being held on Saturday September 3 between 12.30pm and 3pm at New Brookhouse, Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

Entry for the clothes exchange costs £3 and you can bring up to 15 items to swap and receive a voucher that rolls over to the next exchange if you donate more than you take home.

The exchange accepts women’s and children’s clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories but not jewellery.

Wakefield Clothes Exchange.

Men’s clothes is currently not accepted.

Sarah Cutts, who set up the exchange, said: “Are you free on Saturday, 3 September?

"Fancy helping to stop clothes going into landfill? We're short of volunteers for Wakefield Clothes Exchange.

"We need help between 12.15pm and 4pm. If you can help us for two hours you get free entry and get to spend some time with a great group of people.”

Sarah with her sister, Jane, and her mum, Denise who set up Wakefield Clothes Exchange in 2019.