Voters in Wakefield will need to show ID at polling stations from May 2023

The new requirement has been set out by Government to safeguard against the potential for someone to cast another person’s vote at the polling station and will apply to all elections taking place from May.

Photographic identification that will be accepted at polling stations includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.

The full list of all acceptable documents is available at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Anyone who does not have one of the required forms of photo ID will be able to get a free Voter Authority Certificate from the council. To apply click here.

If someone loses all their forms of identification before the deadline for applications for a Voter Authority Certificate has passed, or if their identification is stolen, destroyed or damaged beyond use, they may apply for a Voter Authority Certificate here.

If they lose their identification after the deadline for applications for a Voter Authority Certificate, they will have the ability to apply for an emergency proxy for that polling day. To do so, click here.

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “We understand that this is a big change to the way we vote, and we want our residents to be as prepared as possible.

