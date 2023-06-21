Wakefield academies trust backs uniform recycling scheme in cost of living crisis

The garment recycling and refurbishment service run by Trustex and used by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust means used items go back on sale in first-class condition.

The trust runs schools across the Wakefield district and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than 5,000 garments have been sorted, fixed, laundered and reoffered for sale at a significantly reduced price at the trust.

Outwood Academy City Fields

The scheme allows parents to donate used uniforms at collection points in participating schools and the unwanted items are then picked up by a commercial firm, inspected, repaired, laundered, packaged and sold back to fresh customers as nearly new at a discount of as much as 50 per cent.

Rachael Skirrow, principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane (Wakefield) said: “The scheme is a great way to support families financially by saving them money while also teaching the importance of looking after our environment and sustainability.”

Outwood Academy City Fields (Wakefield) principal Michelle Colledge-Smith said: “We would encourage everyone to take part in the scheme as it is a useful way to share resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a parent of an Outwood student myself, I know how quickly students can grow through their uniform.

"The quality is great and the items are very hard wearing. Recycling gives everyone the opportunity to have a good standard of uniform.”

Matthew Easter, chief executive of Trutex, said: “I am delighted that there has been such a positive reception for RE:FORM. Providing quality lasting clothing has always been at the heart of our company’s ethos.

"Improving the options available for parents in a way that also improves sustainability means we are unquestionably succeeding in our efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme was recently awarded Best Circularity Reuse in the 2022 National Recycling Awards.

Last September the Express reported Wakefield’s network of school uniform banks faced “unprecedented demand”.

The survey by The Schoolwear Association found that a school uniform costs an average of £101.19 per child in secondary school.