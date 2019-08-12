Wakefield AFC launches new kit

Wakefield AFC have launched their new kit ahead of this week's big kick-off.

The home and away kits were finally put on sale at Trinity Walk on Thursday, along with season tickets.

Chris Turner with two of the new Wakefield AFC players

The club, Wakefield's first professional football side, is led by ex Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Chris Turner.

As director of the club, he has helped recruit a young squad made up of talented players who have just failed to make the grade at professional clubs.

Chris said: “We’re ambitious and we’ve got some incredibly talented young players who have given sides way above them a real run for their money during pre-season.

"The long-term goal is to become the city’s first ever football league side and proudly fly the flag for the whole of Wakefield.

The new club start their league campaign this weekend.

"The club will initially play their first games at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium just over the Wakefield border at Cudworth, but the aim is for the club to move into the redeveloped Belle Vue site and share the pitch with Super League’s Wakefield Trinity.”

Backed by Wakefield-based global charity, Penny Appeal – who are the main shirt sponsors – the club is now preparing for their first full season in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League, which kicks off this coming Saturday, August 17.

Home shirts are white with red/royal sash and away shirts are red and royal striped. Season tickets and shirts are still available to buy directly form the club.