Wakefield AFC to launch their new kit ahead of first season

The city’s first professional football team, Wakefield AFC, will be launching its kit next week ahead of their first season.

The launch will take place at a pop-up shop on Trinity Walk on Thursday, August 8 from 2pm.

Home shirts are white with red/royal sash and cost £25 for adults and £20 for children. Away shirts are red and royal striped.

They are sponsored by Wakefield charity, Penny Appeal.

Season tickets will also be on sale for the club, priced at £75/£25, ahead of the big kick-off on August 17 in the Sheffield League.

Home games are to be played at Cudworth’s Dorothy Hyman Stadium.