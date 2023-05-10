The donation was made to Andy’s Man Club, a charity that aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health for men.

The charity, which offers face-to-face and online support and has grown to almost 130 locations across the UK.

The donation from Amazon will be used to continue providing safe spaces for men to talk, as well as reaching out to new communities and expanding their support network further across the UK.

Jack Duxbury, an Amazon employee who nominated the charity for the donation, said: “Andy’s Man Club provides great support for men here in Wakefield and throughout the UK, and I’m pleased we can help to support a subject which we should all be that much more open about.”

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “It’s great to see a Yorkshire initiative thrive and grow, and we’re very pleased to support the charity on its mission to help break the stigma around mental health in men.”

The donation to Andy’s Man Club was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Oliver Vikse from Andy’s Man Club said: “On behalf of the team at Andy’s Man Club, I would like to say thank you to Amazon in Wakefield for this support.

"Donations like this really make a difference to our charity.”