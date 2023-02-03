Wakefield ambulance workers to join the picket line as 1,500 across Yorkshire walk out
Almost 1,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across Yorkshire will walk out on Monday, February 6.
Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service will stage pickets across the county, including at Wakefield Ambulance Station on Brindley Way.
Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award and say they are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear them over life and limb cover on strike days.’
Strike action will take place on Monday between 6am and 8pm.
Workers will be on the picket line from 6am-12noon and 6pm to midnight.
There are possible further strikes planned for Monday, February 20; Monday, March 6; and Monday, March 20.