News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wakefield ambulance workers to join the picket line as 1,500 across Yorkshire walk out

Almost 1,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across Yorkshire will walk out on Monday, February 6.

By leanne clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service will stage pickets across the county, including at Wakefield Ambulance Station on Brindley Way.

Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award and say they are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear them over life and limb cover on strike days.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strike action will take place on Monday between 6am and 8pm.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service will stage pickets across the county, including at Wakefield Ambulance Station on Brindley Way.
Most Popular

Workers will be on the picket line from 6am-12noon and 6pm to midnight.

There are possible further strikes planned for Monday, February 20; Monday, March 6; and Monday, March 20.

WorkersYorkshireWakefieldParamedicsGovernment