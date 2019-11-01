Wakefield and Castleford to get share of multi-million pound deal to regenerate towns and cities

Wakefield and Castleford have been listed as one of the UK's towns and cities to receive a share of an £16.4m of governement funding to help regenerate the city, boost businesses and improve infrastructure.

They are just two of 100 places in England to benefit, with other towns/cities in West Yorkshire being Goldthorpe, Dewsbury, Keighley & Shipley, Brighouse, Todmorden and Morley who will benefit from a share of the multi-million pound pot of government funding to help councils access £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have allocated £335,048 to Wakefield Council for Wakefield and Castleford.

Communities invited to share their ideas through new campaign with over 10,000 responses in the first week alone

The blueprint for a new generation of multi-million pound Town Deals in West Yorkshire was announced today by Communities and Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP.

The Towns Fund prospectus provides information to councils for 100 places in England chosen to pioneer Town Deals. They will receive a share of £16.4 million capacity funding to kick-start their innovative plans and bring their communities together.

Eight places in the region will have the opportunity to bid for funding worth up to £25 million as part of the Government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The funding could be used to redevelop vacant buildings and land, drive private sector investment by supporting small businesses and ensure young people have the skills they need to get good jobs.

Communities will also be able to consider how they can boost their transport links and increase access to high-speed broadband.

Mr Jenrick said: “This government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country. We created the £3.6bn Towns Fund to help businesses grow, connect communities and give people the skills they need to succeed.

“But no place is exactly the same. That is why we want to help local people in West Yorkshire to decide how this investment of up to £25million in each town from the Government can help create new businesses, new jobs and new homes for generations to come.”

The announcement follows the launch of the My Town campaign, giving local people the chance to share what they love about their town and how they want to see it grow. In just one week, the campaign has drawn over 10,000 responses from across the country.

Lead councils in each place will now bring together a Town Deal Board including representatives from across the public, private and voluntary sectors to develop bespoke Town Investment Plans by summer 2020.

These plans will provide a clear vision for building on their town’s unique strengths to transform its economic growth prospects and form the basis of negotiations with the Government.

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Rt Hon Jake Berry MP said: “We are giving local people in West Yorkshire the money and power to decide what is best for their town because they know their community’s unique strengths.

“Together we can build on the billions of pounds the Government has already invested in our towns and the thousands of new jobs and businesses it has delivered, to level up these places across the Northern Powerhouse and beyond.”