Some of Wakefield’s residents are getting help keeping warm this winter from a robot.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hawkin – a remote-controlled QBot robot – is being employed in Wakefield and District Housing (WDH) properties to install underfloor insulation

Funded by the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), Hawkin can move through the most challenging of spaces with ease to accurately spray foam insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is part of works to improve energy efficiency on less efficient homes across the district.

WDH is getting some help installing underfloor insulation in customers’ homes this winter, thanks to Hawkin, a QBot robot.

So far, with the QBot project and other projects, over 500 WDH homes have felt the benefit of the cash boost from SHDF, thanks to a successful funding bid by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, aimed at providing warmer homes and reduced energy use.

Sue Young, executive director of Investment for WDH, said: “It is fantastic that we are using these new retrofit technologies.

" It will greatly support our efforts to improve the energy performance of our customers’ homes enabling us to sustainably reduce their carbon footprint whilst providing warmer, more efficient places for our tenants to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council and chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee, added: “Here in West Yorkshire, we want everyone to have an affordable and sustainable place to call home, and our innovative housing providers are working to make that happen.”