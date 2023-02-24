The home care provider hosted an afternoon tea party in collaboration with local solicitors Roche Legal to get people together to raise money for the Pontefract hospice and celebrate everyone in health and social care who dedicate their lives to upholding people’s rights to dignity.

The Bluebird Care and Roche Legal teams were joined by representatives from the hospice, We are Wakefield, and several local businesses at the event.

Having successfully raised £200 in 2022 for the hospice, the two businesses joined forces again, with a shared mindset on dignity at heart, to host another even more successful fundraiser this year which more than doubled the previous proceeds target.

Lynsey Bashforth, solicitor at Roche Legal and Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees director, Narinder Gill,.

A total of £559 was raised through the sale of raffle tickets and the collection of 26 donation bags containing clothes, blankets and children’s toys.

Raffle winners received a hamper which included cooking and self-care kits, chocolates and wine.

All of the care team at Bluebird Care Kirklees and Wakefield are certified ‘Dignity Champions’, meaning they are committed to putting dignity and respect at the heart of their work.

Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees director, Narinder Gill, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Dignity Action Day and to have raised over £500 for such an important community service as the Prince of Wales Hospice.

The money raised by Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees and Roche Legal will be donated to The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

"Making sure everybody has a fair right to living their life with dignity is a cause that is incredibly close to our hearts. We pride ourselves on the high-quality care that we provide to our customers and are proud to provide that care in a dignified manner.”

Lynsey Bashforth, Solicitor at Roche Legal, added: “I have worked in partnership with Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees for nearly 9 years now raising funds and awareness of many good causes.

"Moving to Roche Legal it seemed natural to continue with this strong partnership and continue to make a difference to the community we operate within.”