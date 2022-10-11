Wakefield animal hospital appeals to pet owners to sign up their cats as emergency blood donors

Paragon Veterinary Referrals is making the plea to cat owners to come forward with their pets to help potentially critically-ill feline patients when time is of the essence.

For canine blood transfusions, Paragon – along with vet practices up and down the country – can call upon the Pet Blood Bank UK but there is no such storage facility for cats.

Blood must be taken from the donor cat and given to the recipient in a relatively short space of time. A transfusion gives a cat’s body a boost, providing it with vital red blood cells, which can then allow a vet to proceed with a more in-depth investigation into their condition.

Sunday unfortunately had to have an eye removed.

Sometimes a cat may need two or even three transfusions before their body has a healthy amount of red blood cells.

Paragon ward team leader Lydia Barry said: “All blood transfusions take place in our ICU and, due to the critical nature of the patients involved, it’s hard to predict when we will need blood.

“Sometimes we do three transfusions in a week, sometimes it is one in a month. On average, we tend to carry out about two transfusions per month.

“With feline blood donors, we will call owners at short notice so, ideally, they need to be based in Yorkshire and happy to drive to us.