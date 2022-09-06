Wakefield Art Club to host demonstration by popular watercolourist Anita Daniels
Wakefield Art Club will host a demonstration by popular watercolourist Anita Daniels next week.
By Shawna Healey
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:30 pm
The demonstration will be held on Tuesday, September 13 at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2 8QR between 7pm and 9pm.
Entry costs £5 and there will be refreshments in the interval.
There is a car park and a ramp for disabled access.
The Art Club is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary next year with an exciting programme of events expected to be released soon.
For more information, email [email protected]