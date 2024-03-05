Wakefield astronomical society launches beginners’ course for stargazers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield and District Astronomical Society (WADAS) is marking its 10th anniversary by opening a beginners course for new recruits.

Chairman Paul Campbell said: “Did you get a new telescope or binoculars for Christmas, or a recent birthday, and want to get out to see the wonders of the night sky?

“Have you had a lifelong interest in the night sky and all it holds, or are you new to the hobby and want to get a good grounding for starting out on your astronomical journey?

“Are you a complete novice at astronomy, or do you have a basic knowledge?

“If you have answered “yes” to any of the above questions, then Wakefield and District Astronomical Society have just the thing to help you along on your journey.”

The four-week beginners’ course will run on Tuesday evenings next month, beginning April 8 and concluding April 29.

Week one will look at learning the basics of how telescopes work, advice on which one to choose if starting out, and how to look after them so they give the best views possible of the night sky, as well as essential equipmentneeded for an evening of observing.

Week two will focus on all about our own solar system, how the Earth, Sun and Moon interact, other objects in our solar system, and a little information on planetary exploration and exoplanets.

Week three will look at understanding how stars work, their life cycle and eventual demise, and touch on how black holes form.

Week four will focus on deep space, and how to observe galaxies, nebulae and star clusters. It will also look at where to find the closest and brightest ones to us, and some basic astrophotography techniques.

Mr Campbell said: “It’s all rounded off with some basic ideas about cosmology and what it might mean for the universe in the future, and how it might all end.

"At the end of the course, you will be awarded a certificate of completion, to acknowledge all your hard-earned efforts.

"Please be mindful, that due to the variable weather in the UK, we cannot guarantee any clear skies over the course of the four weeks, but on the off chance that we do get a clear evening we will have telescopes set up outside to allow our students the chance to do some observing.

"If you are interested in developing your interest further, then please do come along and join the society.

"We normally hold two meetings every month, on the first and third Tuesdays, 7.30pm, at Wakefield Bowling Clubhouse.

"We’ll always provide a warm welcome to anyone interested in joining us for a cuppa, a chin wag or to discuss some of the finer workings of the cosmos with our frequent guest speakers."

It costs £50 for the full four weeks and will be held at Wakefield Bowling Clubhouse, at Wakefield Sports Club, starting at 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

There are a limited number of spaces available.