Wakefield author completes and publishes children’s book based on her late mother’s stories

Sheila Kenney, from Hall Green, created the character of Meadow the Mouse around 20 years ago to tell stories to her grandchildren.

Her daughter Gail Weil, who is originally from Wakefield but now lives in Florida, had discussed turning the stories into a book and helped put them together.

Sheila died from cancer last year but Gail kept up the work and completed the book.

Gail and Sheila

Gail said: “Before my mother fell ill, we discussed writing a book about Meadow together.

"Unfortunately, she was admitted to the hospital shortly afterward. I promised her that I would write the book myself in her memory.

“During her hospital stay, I had the opportunity to read the initial manuscript of Meadow to her, which brought a smile to her face.

"But sadly, before the book was completed and published, she passed away.”

The book is out now.

Gail continued to write the book to its completion and publication.

It was released on March 22 as part of Meadows Adventures book series.

Gail said: “I longed to be in Wakefield, to launch the book for me and my mum alongside an event scheduled here in Florida this month.

"These children's books not only entertain but also educate, instilling values of kindness, acceptance, forgiveness, and growth.

"These qualities reflect the qualities of my mum, who then instilled them in her children.

“Part of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Wakefield Hospice Charity, a charity my mother kept close to her heart.

"I just wish our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother were here to see her sweet Meadow come to life.”

You can buy the book, Meadow Makes Friends, from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online retail stores, or through the website www.meadowsadventures.com.

People can find out more about the book and the book series on the website.

You can also follow the journey on Facebook at Meadows Adventures and Instagram at Barkerbee books.