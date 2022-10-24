Steve was treated in the Cavell Unit, a chemotherapy day unit, based at Dewsbury District Hospital after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

He has entered remission and he is now fit and well.

Speaking of his experience, Steve said: “I don’t recommend anybody trying bowel cancer but if you are unlucky enough to see the doctors, I would recommend Dewsbury hospital.

Wakefield author Steve Calline donated £500 to Dewsbury Hospital's Chemotherapy Day Unit at Mid Yorks NHS Trust after entering remission from bowel cancer.

"The staff, including the office workers, are extremely friendly and nothing is too much trouble for them. The NHS staff certainly earn their money, so thank you yet again.”

A Hunslet RLFC fan, Steve has written many articles for the club’s website and recently penned non-fiction novel, Parkside – A History of The Hunslet RLFC 1895-1973 which he sold earlier this year, raising £1,000 profit.

Alongside his generous donation to The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Steve donated £500 to Hunslet RLFC.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity, said: "I speak on behalf of the Trust when I say how grateful we are for Steve’s support in recognition of the high quality of care he received with us, which is a real testament to our staff.

"This generous donation will support the ongoing care of our patients which is of utmost importance.”

According to Cancer Research UK, 54 per cent of bowel cancer cases are preventable and there are 42,886 new cases of bowel cancer each year, according to the 2016-2018 average.