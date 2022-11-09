Published by Neilson, the book follows the story of Ethan, Neil, Jim, Jess and John and a pair of magical shoes and their journey across the North of England.

The magical shoes transport some of the friends to Blackpool and Scarborough, with the rest needing to travel to find them.

Along the way, hi-jinx ensues with the gang being thrown into a into a Jumanji-style board game.

Wakefield author Anita Kirk released her latest book, Magical Footsteps, in September.

The book is the eighth book by Anita, following the release of her 2021 title, Fun Dance Book, which is a non-fiction work of easy dances to do with family, friends and strangers.

Anita, who works in the A&E department at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, writes the books in her spare time.

She said: “I’ve been an author for around seven or eight years and I’ve written eight books in total, so far.

"I was inspired to write by my mum, who wrote two children’s books. I work full-time in the NHS on the A&E ward and so I spend my spare time writing, when I’ve got time.”

Anita has written eight books with another due to be published in the New Year.

Anita, who lives at Outwood, writes different genres of books but writing mysterious and mystical stories are her favourite to create.

Anita added: “I love a magical setting with magical things happening regularly.

"To write a good suspense book, I feel that I need to keep readers guessing what will happen next, with them not being able to guess the next step in the story of the way the plot goes.

" I like to throw a few different things into the mix to put readers off the scent of what could happen.

"Magical Footsteps is suitable for the whole family. It is perfect to give to somebody as a Christmas gift or for their birthday.”

The author also has a series of adult books, Sexy Antics, Sexy Shenanigans and Sexy Revenge that feature erotic short stories only suitable for readers over the age of 18.

