Adam Hanson, the founder and owner of Eli’s Woodshed, named after his two-year-old son, Eli, has set up up the group, Dads of Wakefield, and is in the process of setting dates for the group’s first official meeting.

He set up the group after not being able to find any services or provisions for fathers following the birth of his son, who was born with complications during the second lockdown in 2020.

Adam, who has lived in Lupset with his wife, Tara, for over six years, said: “We had lots of complications with Eli’s birth which had a severe knock-on effect in on him in his first few months and family life, in general.

Adam Hanson and his son Eli.

"We didn’t get much support during Covid and we spent thousands of pounds on private appointments because local services were not interested.

"We found that there is lots of support out there for mums. The health visitor was able to offer lots of options to my wife, but there was nothing they could offer me or other dads.

"During this period, I found it really difficult. Not just for myself, but the trauma my wife experienced as well.

"Now, I know how hard it is and I continue to see that there are groups for mums here, there, and everywhere but not for dads.

Adam said there was a 'lack of provisions' for him as a dad in Wakefield.

"Not only that, there is nothing to do for dads to do with their children. When I used to teach, Saturday was my day with Eli but there was nowhere for me to go, in terms of events and soft play, as most things were on Monday to Friday.

"Other dads have also expressed that their experience at soft play events is different when they are around mostly mums and would like a space for dads to get together.”

The former teacher, who is originally from Leeds, also works with Corinna Nicol, the owner of the Mummy Circle, in Flanshaw, to run ‘daddy stay and play’ events at the Little Hub in Flanshaw periodically.