Rhubarb Radio - which launched in 2017 - is a community-based 24/7 station that broadcasts news, sport, business news, community information, advice and music across Wakefield district and south Leeds.

The station now has ambitions to extend its reach into Batley and Spen.

Ms Leadbeater visited Rhubarb Radio, which is based in Wakefield city centre, to see the studio amd meet staff.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at Wakefield's Rhubarb Radio on Thursday, October 22.

Following her visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “I enjoyed a fantastic visit to Rhubarb Radio last Thursday (October 22) afternoon.

“They’ve got an exciting bid in to broadcast into Batley, Birstall and the Spen Valley, which I’m very happy to support.

“They do great work entertaining people, keeping local communities connected and promoting our towns and villages – fingers crossed we get to hear them soon in Batley and Spen.

“Thank you to Pam Lonsdale and Dave Adams for inviting me."