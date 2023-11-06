Wakefield BID pledges support for Christmas Hamper Appeal as donations start arriving

Organised by Chantry Rotary Club, the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and sponsored by the Wakefield Express, this annual appeal brings a ray of sunshine to many families across Wakefield and the Five Towns who may otherwise not have such a happy Christmas.

The hampers are distributed to families who are supported year round by the Children First Organisation, which ensures that they get to those who need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also need to remember the many contributors to the appeal who come together to donate food, hampers and money to allow us to succeed. This year is no exception.

Promises of support are already coming in from a number of local organisations, colleges, businesses and this year Wakefield BID, which supports local businesses in Wakefield. They are asking all of their members to support the appeal with donations so that they can make up hampers to be included.

Susan Ralph, from Wakefield BID, said “This year Wakefield BID has put its name forward to assist and is asking the businesses within Wakefield city centre to assist. Currently we are looking at the possibility of putting a food collection point in Wakefield One where Wakefield BID is located.”

We also remember all of the Wakefield Express readers who so generously make up dozens of finished hampers to help us get the large number necessary to make the difference to those families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampers should include: tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned ham or corned beef, pasta or rice, pasta in sauce or cup soups, gravy granules, tinned fruit, fruit juice or cordial, chocolate biscuits, jam or marmalade, children’s sweets and a box of chocolates. Please remember – no alcohol or fresh, frozen and chilled foods. Additional foods or Christmas novelties can also be included.