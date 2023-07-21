News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield BID to scale down awards ceremony due to ‘hardships’ faced by city’s businesses

Wakefield BID is to scale down its annual awards ceremony due ‘hardships faced by many businesses’ in the city, a report states.
By Tony Gardner
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read

The organisation has said it would be “inappropriate” to spend significant amounts of funding on the event.

Cost savings include not hiring a celebrity to host the event and reducing the number of invitations.

Wakefield BID (business improvement district) represents over 400 city-centre organisations and aims to improve and regenerate the commercial area.

The organisation has said it would be “inappropriate” to spend significant amounts of funding on the event.The organisation has said it would be “inappropriate” to spend significant amounts of funding on the event.
A report states: “Wakefield BID have held discussions with several of their levy payers, and they share the sentiment that it is inappropriate to allocate a significant amount of funds towards hosting an awards evening as previously in 2021/2022.

“This is especially concerning considering the current hardships faced by many businesses, surpassing even the challenges experienced during the Covid pandemic.”

The report, by Michael Graham, Wakefield Council”s cabinet member for regeneration, says business owners face a “difficult dilemma” due to rising energy costs.

In the report, Coun Graham said: “They are hesitant to raise prices, which would ultimately impact their customers, yet they are also grappling with the burden of increasing overhead expenses.

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property.Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property.
“Consequently, numerous businesses are being forced to contemplate staff reductions or, in some cases, even closure.

“It is crucial for the BID to actively demonstrate its support for the local businesses of Wakefield.

“In order to achieve this, they believe it would be more effective to allocate their funds towards organising an event that not only attracts footfall, but also encourages increased consumer spending.

“The BID’s primary objective is to firmly stand behind the businesses of Wakefield and provide them with the necessary backing they require to thrive.”

Previous awards ceremonies have been held at Wakefield Cathedral and Unity Hall.

Wakefield BID have confirmed a smaller event will be held at the cathedral on Friday September 23.

The report to councillors states: “If a business is short-listed for one of the ten awards, they will be invited to attend.

“They are however having to limit attendance to two tickets per business.

“This year there will be no celebrity hosting the event or after the show party, money they would normally have allocated for this will be spent on bringing events to the city.”

