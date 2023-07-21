Wakefield BID to scale down awards ceremony due to ‘hardships’ faced by city’s businesses

The organisation has said it would be “inappropriate” to spend significant amounts of funding on the event.

Cost savings include not hiring a celebrity to host the event and reducing the number of invitations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield BID (business improvement district) represents over 400 city-centre organisations and aims to improve and regenerate the commercial area.

The organisation has said it would be “inappropriate” to spend significant amounts of funding on the event.

A report states: “Wakefield BID have held discussions with several of their levy payers, and they share the sentiment that it is inappropriate to allocate a significant amount of funds towards hosting an awards evening as previously in 2021/2022.

“This is especially concerning considering the current hardships faced by many businesses, surpassing even the challenges experienced during the Covid pandemic.”

The report, by Michael Graham, Wakefield Council”s cabinet member for regeneration, says business owners face a “difficult dilemma” due to rising energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report, Coun Graham said: “They are hesitant to raise prices, which would ultimately impact their customers, yet they are also grappling with the burden of increasing overhead expenses.

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property.

“Consequently, numerous businesses are being forced to contemplate staff reductions or, in some cases, even closure.

“It is crucial for the BID to actively demonstrate its support for the local businesses of Wakefield.

“In order to achieve this, they believe it would be more effective to allocate their funds towards organising an event that not only attracts footfall, but also encourages increased consumer spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BID’s primary objective is to firmly stand behind the businesses of Wakefield and provide them with the necessary backing they require to thrive.”

Previous awards ceremonies have been held at Wakefield Cathedral and Unity Hall.

Wakefield BID have confirmed a smaller event will be held at the cathedral on Friday September 23.

The report to councillors states: “If a business is short-listed for one of the ten awards, they will be invited to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are however having to limit attendance to two tickets per business.