For the last 10 years the Black Rock has stunned customers with its elaborate tapestry of Yuletide cheer and the million-pound question of how a modestly-sized pub can contain that much tinsel.

But now the festive fun is set to move on.

Licensee Shaun Slater has sold the collection to Nathan Burkinshaw and Noel Roberts – owners of RBT Video on Northgate, Velvet Bar on Market Street and the Golden Pineapple on Wood Street.

Matthew Copeland and Marc Beachill at the Black Rock surrounded by decorations

The sale has raised £1,000 for Wakefield Pride, with the help from the charity’s treasurer and trustee, Matthew Copeland, and his husband and fellow member Marc Beachill.

Shaun said: "We’ve had some amazing responses to the decorations from people over the years, and each year the displays keep getting bigger and more over-the-top.

“Now they’re moving on, it’s great that the charity we’re helping is local and personal to Wakefield.

"And it’s even better that the decorations have been bought by someone local and in the licensing trade.

Shaun Slater from the The Black Rock pub, Wakefield recives a long service award.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how they display them and how everything looks in another venue.”

Matthew and Marc were at the root of the decorations becoming a fixture at the Black Rock.

Parents – Brian and Margaret Copeland – ran pubs and accumulated a vast collection of decorations over stints at taverns in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Sheffield.

Matthew said: "I told Shaun when my mum and dad retire I’m going to fetch the decorations and trim up the Black Rock.

The Black Rock all trimmed up

"So he left me and Marc to it then came down and had a look. He said ‘What you done to my pub? The customers will hate it!’.

"I told him it would be fine.

"Decorations were a big part of my childhood. I remember my dad buying more and coming home ‘saying look what I’ve found’.”

He said Marc told him there was no way they were all going to sit in their garage and sought out another buyer.

The displays have been a fixture of the pub at Christmastime

The RBT owners had previously worked with Matthew on Wakefield Pride and hosted events in their bars.

Matthew said: “I told them you’re the only people who have enough venues in town to have them.”

After convincing Noel and Nathan that the 80s kitsch style would fit right in at their places they came to an agreement.

Though Matthew wouldn’t confirm what’s in store for the decorations he said that they would remain in Wakefield.

Matthew added: “All I can say Noel and Nathan are excited about getting the best trimmings in Yorkshire.

“The new custodians have exciting things planned for them.”

Storing the decorations for the remaining months of the year is quite a task.

The decorations will remain at the Black Rock for the last time until New Year’s Day.

Nathan said it would be a “worthy continuation” of the Black Rock’s work.

Reflecting on the end of an era Matthew added: “I had a tear in my eye when we put the last decoration up at the pub.”

His parents ran the former Commercial pub in Normanton, Black Bull in Dewsbury town centre, and the Union on Horbury Road.

They were there for 10 years and that’s where the Christmas collection started in earnest.

Following that they moved to the Station at Crigglestone and the Red Lion in Sheffield.

Shaun Slater has decided it's time for the decorations to find a new home

Money raised by the sale will help Wakefield Pride