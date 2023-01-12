The charity is set to launch Art Beyond Vision, a series of creative workshops which will run in February and March for people who are blind or are living with sight loss.

The eight tactile art classes will be run by West Yorkshire artist and researcher, Ruth Fones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth has over 15 years worth of experience teaching postgraduate and adult education students, most recently developing artwork based on conversations with blind and partially sighted people in Huddersfield.

CEO of Wakefield District Sight Aid, Hayley Grocock.

Hayley Grocock, CEO of Wakefield District Sight Aid, said: "Art Beyond Vision will consist of eight weekly creative workshops in February and March 2023, delivered by artist and qualified teacher Ruth Fones.

“Participants will be given the skills and materials to create work to a high standard and that is original to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you have previously been creative, or have never done anything like this before, this course is for you!”

Hayley has also announced that the charity raised over £1,600 to help fund some of its other programmes and events through the organisation’s annual festive raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service users Margret and Beryl.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Christmas raffle, either by buying tickets or donating prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have raised £1,667 – including ticket sales and donations - which is tremendous! All our lucky winners have been contacted and distribution of prizes arranged.

"We are so grateful to everyone who completed and returned our annual survey which was sent out in our last newsletter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also delighted to report that 100 per cent of people who answered said they were happy with our service, and 98 per cent of respondents rated our service as excellent (65 per cent) or good (33 per cent)."

The charity received glowing reviews from its service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: “I have nothing but praise for the way I have been looked after and it’s hard to think where improvements can be made. Thanks to all.”

And another said: “Excellent friendly service from all workers and supporters. They go the extra mile to ensure everyone is happy and healthy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad