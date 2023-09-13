Stock image

This week it was confirmed that all the high street chain’s stores will close and 12,500 jobs will be lost.

The Kirkgate store is the latest branch to face the axe.

Job cuts were put on hold at the end of August as a buyer was sought.

A number of possible bids had been suggested in recent weeks from companies such as HMV and, most recently, B&M to purchase 51 Wilkos stores.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said the news would come as a “massive disappointment” to staff and customers.

Simon Lightwood MP said: “It is really disappointing that a deal to purchase Wilkos could not be found in time to save stores like the one on Kirkgate in Wakefield.

“It is a brand synonymous with British high streets and the announced closures is yet another hit to our town and city centres.”

“I hope that the Government listens to calls that I and others have made for proper support for those employees who have been made redundant, who now face a period of real uncertainty over their finances.”

The administrators of Wilkos, PwC, are still in talks over the purchase of the remaining stores but the future of those stores remains uncertain.

The GMB union said: “We are incredibly sorry to have to share the devastating news that PWC have confirmed the previous offer being explored for the sale of hundreds of stores as a going concern has fallen through.

“There is now no prospect of saving the remaining store estate in its entirety and all Wilko stores will close by early October with DCs to close on Friday, September 15.

“Although separate bids may be made for leases of groups of sites, these deals will not secure jobs, although the option to take up new employment with the bidders for these sites is something we are now pushing for.”