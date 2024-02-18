Wakefield 'Breakfree' activity pack preparing to launch to help people with disabilities enjoy the countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open Country is the Yorkshire charity launching the scheme, with the intention of helping people with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors without limitations. This includes people with physical and learning disabilities, sensory impairments, as well as those with mental health issues.

Created to provide inspiration and information on accessible trails around the area, the packs are free to download from its website - www.opencountry.org.uk/breakfree/ - or postal copies can be sent out for free to those who need one.

Although the pack has been developed with disabled people in mind, it has a much wider appeal to families with young kids and pushchairs, anyone who might struggle with exercise, and older people whose mobility might be failing.

The pack features 15 short trails around parks, nature reserves, and reservoirs across the district including: Pugneys Country Park, National Trust Nostell, Anglers Country Park, Wakefield Parks, Newmillerdam Country Park, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Pontefract Park, Carr Lodge Park, Stanley Canal and Crow Nest Park, as well as many others.

The individual route cards give a detailed trail description of the terrain, gates or barriers, the gradient, as well as features of interest including play areas, wildlife watching opportunities, and water features. The route cards also list if there is a cafe and wheelchair facilities and whether these are accessible.

Open Country member Shirley Wigglesworth helped audit sites for the new Breakfree pack. As a local wheelchair user, she is excited to see other people get opportunities to enjoy their local green spaces.

“For a long time I have missed visits to our countryside, its woodlands and waterways but now with Open Country I feel confident that I can take advantage of these well checked routes to appreciate the trees, flowers and wildlife as spring approaches,” she said.

Ella Dixon, Wild About Wakefield project officer, said: “On our outings into the countryside with our members, we stick with the old adage of ensuring there is a view, a brew, and a loo!

"The handy key and maps in these packs tell you all this about the route and loads more. In fact, there's everything you need to plan your trip outdoors and ensure that it's an enjoyable experience.

“Our Breakfree packs are all about breaking down the barriers to participation in the outdoors and demonstrating just how easy it is to access some great places on our doorstep.

"We're lucky enough to have 570 kilometres of Public Rights of Way and permissive paths available to walkers and cyclists, as well as seven country parks and 16 nature reserves - so many opportunities for outdoor adventures!"

The Wakefield Breakfree packs have been audited and printed with funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The pack is dedicated to the memory of Nicky Serlin, who adored walking outdoors.