Wakefield brides wanted for Say Yes To The Dress with Gok Wan

Say Yes To The Dress is back and is hoping brides in Wakefield, and throughout West Yorkshire, will want to take part in the new series.

The new series, produced by True North, sees Gok return, helping a new line-up of Northern brides find their dream wedding dress.

Clare Laycock, VP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment brands, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be teaming up again with Gok on this fantastic commission.

"Gok’s infectious enthusiasm and ability to connect with others played an integral part in the show’s success, and we look forward to the second series of the fabulously feel-good Say Yes To The Dress.”

Filming for the new series takes place across August, September and October 2019, and again in February 2020. Brides who are interested in applying to take part can email the team on brides@truenorth.tv