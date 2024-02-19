Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, launched the boost to services at the city’s bus station on Monday (February 19).

The improvements come following investment from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The Mayor has worked with local councils and regional transport operators to introduce introduce the upgrade.

Wakefield in particular benefits from the latest changes, with eight services seeing evening frequencies uplifted from one bus an hour to one every 30 minutes, in partnership with operator Arriva.

New links have also been created between Huddersfield and Halifax town centres, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, in partnership with operator First.

Ms Brabin said: “I’m on a mission to build a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“These new and improved services will make bus travel across the region more convenient, helping passengers travelling to and from hospital and those catching buses in the evening.

“And we’re not stopping there – passengers can expect to see more new services in the summer.”

Improving bus services has been a priority for the Mayor, who wants to see a reliable and affordable public transport system as the first choice for travel.

Last month, it was confirmed that the Mayor’s Fares pricing scheme – which guarantees that nobody pays more than £2 for a single journey across West Yorkshire – will continue until at least March 2025.

Ms Brabin added: “There is no point in having a cheap fare if you don’t have a bus that you can rely on.

“Today we are announcing a number of routes in Wakefield that will now be every half hour and not just every hour, and extending early mornings and late into the evenings.

Coun Morley said: “One of the top issues right across our district is having a regular and reliable bus service for local passengers.

“This is a vital boost for residents accessing work, social and leisure opportunities.

“The enhanced frequencies will make a real difference, especially for passengers who rely on the network to get about during evenings.

Coun Morley previously accused bus operators of leaving many people in rural areas of ‘cut off’ due to service cuts.

Last November, The city’s MP Simon Lightwood accused Arriva of turning rural villages into “transport deserts” over its “shockingly poor” bus services.

Coun Morley added: “The improvements are something the council has been working intensively with our partners on.

“But they are just the start. We need to aim for a public transport network that works for every passenger, wherever they live.”

Kim Cain, area director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire said: “We’re really pleased to be improving our bus network in Wakefield and North Kirklees as part of our commitment to our customers.

“We’ve listened to feedback about when customers want to use our buses, as well as looking at emerging and changing travel trends, and we feel we can make a positive difference.”

The changes have been funded through the WYCA’s bus service improvement programme (BSIP).A further round of service enhancements is also planned to be delivered across West Yorkshire in July 2024 – subject to the approval of further funding and procurement.

Increased services in Wakefield include:

106 Wakefield – Hall Green via Kettlethorpe

148/149 Wakefield- Knottingley via Pontefract

189 Wakefield – Castleford via Normanton

268 Bradford – Wakefield via Cleckheaton

444/446 Leeds – Wakefield via Rothwell

496 Wakefield – Upton via South Elmsall

126 Wakefield – Dewsbury