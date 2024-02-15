Wakefield buses: Full list of Arriva timetable changes from this weekend for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Sunday, February 18, Arriva will introduce timetable changes, with Wakefield benefitting, thanks to investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with eight services seeing an increase in evening services from one bus ever hour to every half hour.

Here is the full list of the service changes due to come into effect from Sunday across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

104 Wakefield • Alverthorpe

A number of bus services changes will come into effect this weekend across the Wakefield district.

Evening and Sunday journeys will be retimed up to 3 minutes later.

105 Wakefield • Portobello - Operated by Arriva

Evening and Sunday journeys will be retimed around 5 minutes later.

106 Wakefield • Kettlethorpe • Crigglestone • Hall Green

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 23:20 from Wakefield, 23:27 from Hall Green. On weekday mornings, an additional outbound early journey will operate at 0450 from Wakefield to Hall Green.

On Sunday mornings, the first outbound journey 0750 Wakefield to Hall Green will be withdrawn. Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

107 Wakefield • Thornes • Durkar ASDA

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes, and evening journeys from Wakefield will be retimed by around 10 minutes.

118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • White Rose Centre

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. On school days, the 0825 Gascoigne Road to Wakefield will start from White Rose Centre at 0800.

122 Wakefield • Lupset • Ossett • Gawthorpe

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes. On Saturdays and Sundays, the first journey to Wakefield will start at Ossett Bus Station instead of Gawthorpe.

126 Wakefield • Lupset • Horbury • Ossett • Chickenley • Dewsbury

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2306 from Dewsbury, 2328 from Wakefield. On Saturdays, the 0801 and 0830 Dewsbury to Wakefield journeys will be withdrawn. Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

148 149 Wakefield • Featherstone • Pontefract • Ferrybridge • Knottingley

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2257 from Knottingley, 2315 from Wakefield. Many journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes to improve service punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, the 0625 and 0652 149 journeys will start from Pontefract instead of Knottingley.

On Saturdays, the 0536 Pontefract to Wakefield will be withdrawn, the 0541, 0810, 0840 will start from Pontefract instead of Knottingley, and early evening journeys from Wakefield will all run to Knottingley.

On Sundays, two additional earlier morning journeys will operate in each direction.

156 Castleford • Airedale • Ferry Fryston

Evening journeys will be retimed around 15 minutes later, and an additional round trip will operate at 1800/1820 (1805/1826 on Sundays). On Sundays, all journeys before 1800 will be retimed 10 minutes earlier.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford

The 2305 from Leeds will be extended to terminate in Castleford instead of Kippax.

174 175 Wakefield • Stanley • Kippax • Garforth • Wetherby / Castleford

Due to safety concerns, the 174 will no longer serve Bottom Boat Road. On Saturday mornings, the first 175 journey will commence from Castleford instead of Micklefield. Most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes.

189 Wakefield • Normanton • Castleford

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2305 from Castleford, 2344 from Wakefield.

195 195A 196 Wakefield • New Crofton • Havercroft Green • Hemsworth / Newstead

Evening journeys from Wakefield to Newstead will be extended to Hemsworth via South Hiendley and renumbered 195A.

Additional evening journeys will operate between Wakefield and Ryhill, increasing the frequency between Wakefield and Ryhill from hourly to half-hourly. Many other journeys will be retimed.

212 Dewsbury • Batley • Kirkhamgate • Wakefield

Most journeys will be significantly retimed. On weekdays, there will be an additional earlier journey from Wakefield to Dewsbury at 0605.

231 232 Huddersfield • Flockton • Horbury • Wakefield

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

268 Wakefield • Dewsbury • Heckmondwike • Cleckheaton • Bradford

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly. On weekdays and Saturdays, the morning peak timetable will be significantly amended to improve punctuality. On weekdays, an additional journey will operate 1505 Heckmondwike to Wakefield.

On Sundays the 1645 and 1745 from Bradford will be extended to the full route. Many journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Bradford

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly, alternating between service 444 and 446, with a later finish from Wakefield at 2324 instead of 2220. The early morning service from Wakefield will be enhanced. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

496 Wakefield • Crofton • Hemsworth • South Elmsall • Upton