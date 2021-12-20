Wakefield business launches appeal to help 25 people have a special Christmas Day

Marc Johnson and Nicholas Smith are hoping to provide meals, drinks and a day to remember for 25 lonely people this Christmas.

Business partners and long-time friends Nicholas Smith and Marc Johnson have spent the past 18 months creating Branch Wellness Clinic on Westgate, opening just a few weeks ago.

Nicholas said: "Marc and I experienced the loss of a close friend due to mental health.

"It made us realise the lack of alternative therapies for physical and mental illnesses which is why we decided to create Branch Wellness Clinic.

"It is a warm, safe environment with many alternative therapies under one roof.

He said: ""Even though we endured a few setbacks such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of materials, with the help from friends and family we managed to complete the challenge.

"Now the clinic is up and running, we would love to use our space and the help of the public to give lonely individuals a Christmas Day to look forward to.

"We are aiming to raise £950 which will provide Christmas dinner, drinks, entertainment, fun and games and a little gift for each person.

"We feel nobody should be alone on Christmas Day."

Marc and Nicholas will contribute half the cost of the event and a a crowdfunding page has been set up to raise the rest.