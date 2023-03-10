Daring Sarah Golden-Hill, 43, from Eastmoor, aims to raise £2,000 with a skydive over Gran Canaria.

The money will cover the costs it takes to ferry all 76 of her residents at Lofthouse Grange and Lodge Care Home to the coast for the day in the summer to enjoy some fish and chips.

Sarah said: “I’ve always wanted to skydive so I am going to incorporate this into raising money for the care home that I work at, in order to take all of our residents to the coast for the day, now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

Sarah Golden-Hill with one of her care home residents.

"I aim to raise £2,000 which will cover the costs of the specialist coaches that we need to help assist our residents with dementia and mobility issues. I want it to be a proper family day out. I’ve been working at the home for ten years and the residents are like my family.”

The daredevil will complete the jump on Tuesday, April 18 whilst on a break in the Canary Islands.

She said it is important to her for the care homes’ residents to enjoy a day at the seaside because it may bring back some fond memories for them as some lived with dementia.

The unit manager added: “It is important to give our residents a nice day out because, as much as we went above-and-beyond during the pandemic and ensured our residents got to video call and see their loved ones as much as possible, we still need to get back to normal and go out and about.

"Our home cares for people with dementia and we know that people living with dementia often go back to their younger years. Their holidays in their younger years would have been at the seaside, which is why we want to help them remember the good times.

"It is also about giving them a sense of purpose. Just because you are in a care setting, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on life.”

