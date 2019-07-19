Wakefield care home rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

A care home has finally been rated as ‘good’ after being criticised by inspectors following previous visits.

Earls Lodge in Eastmoor was labelled as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in recent years, but has now been praised in all five key categories, including whether it was safe, caring, effective, responsive and well led.

Helen Cundy, the care home’s manager said: “A good rating overall reflects the values that my team and I strive to uphold to ensure that every resident and their family feels that Earls Lodge is as close to being in their own home as possible - and that an individual’s experience within the home is what I would want for myself and my own relatives.

“I am confident that we can go one better and achieve an overall ‘outstanding’ rating next time.”

Harpreet Banwait, managing director of Strong Life Care, which runs the home, added: “While I’m not surprised to see it achieve this rating, I know just how difficult it is to achieve.

“The team should be hugely proud of this achievement.”

The home, on Queen Elizabeth Road, has capacity for up to 50 residents.

During the four previous visit by inspectors between 2016 and 2018, the home was told it required improvement.

And in one of those visits, in 2017, three breaches of regulations were noted relating to safe care and treatment, consent and governance.

But following the CQC’s latest inspection, which took place in March, the inspectors found prompt action was now in place to prevent any future incidents and that staff were seen to be kind, caring and respectful.

They added: “People’s care records were person centred and detailed, there was good information about people’s life histories and preferences. Staff were skilled and knowledgeable and training was up to date.”

The inspectors spoke with 12 residents of the home during their visit, along with relatives, the manager and members of staff.