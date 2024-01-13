Wakefield care home residents celebrate National Hobby Month by teaching others new skills
Writing down their chosen hobbies, participating residents from Hepworth House are being chosen at random to lead an activities session.
So far, the residents have tried their hands at painting, baking, and polymer clay moulding.
Helen Batty, home manager, said: “We’re always looking for new and exciting activities to fill our residents’ days and what better way than to share the talent that we already have in our home?
“It’s been great to see so many people try new hobbies and form friendships whilst doing so. We can’t wait to see what new talents come to light this month.”
Mavis Holland, a 91-year-old resident at the home, said: “I love to try new hobbies.
“I would love to share my knowledge, help other people to find a new passion and see if there’s anything new that I could try too!”