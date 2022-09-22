David Moore, 86, and his wife Margaret, 84, married in 1961 in Grimsby, after they were introduced by Margaret’s aunt at a social event.

The pair said it was “love at first sight" and lived together in their home town for 57 years and had one daughter, before relocating to Wakefield four years ago.

In March 2022, Mr Moore moved into Hepworth House and was later joined by his wife, who wanted to be closer to her husband.

David and Margaret were surprised with a special dinner on their 61st wedding anniversary.

When the home manager, Helen Batty, heard about the couple’s upcoming anniversary, she planned a special surprise to help them celebrate.

Helen said: “It’s important to us that we get to know our residents, encourage them to live full lives, and help them to celebrate these milestones.

It’s an honour to be able to share these moments with them.”

“We wanted to make sure Dave and Margaret had an anniversary to remember. We transformed our sky bar into a romantic restaurant, and invited Dave and Margaret’s daughter and her husband along.”

The two couples were treated to a three-course meal, lovingly cooked by the home’s kitchen team, while taking in the far-reaching views from the Sky Bar’s panoramic windows.

Local entertainer, Rebekah Austin, serenaded the couples with some classic love songs.

Mr and Mrs Moore were touched by the gesture, and loved celebrating their 61 years together with their daughter.

Mr Moore added: “We were absolutely blown away with the surprise – everything was stunning! Thank you so much for such a lovely anniversary meal.”

Hepworth House in Stanley is a purpose-built, luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.

All 66 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling the home to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner.