Wakefield care leavers to be honoured in ceremony at Theatre Royal for Care Leavers Week

On Wednesday, October 26, young people leaving care in the Wakefield district will take centre stage at the Walker Studio at the city’s Theatre Royal.

There will be a ceremony to award them a certificate that recognises their hard work in a number of areas including overcoming adversity, making positive changes, and their employment and educational success.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for children and young people, will be in attendance along with the new corporate director for children and young people, Vicky Schofield.

Four young people with experience of being in care will also be challenging stereotypes of children in care and looking to improve and build relationships with Wakefield Council by providing training to their children's services staff.

Coun Isherwood said: “Our young care leavers are remarkable, and we want to show the positive contributions they make to our communities.

“Helping all young people to thrive and grow, develop their talents, and achieve their ambitions is a key commitment for Wakefield Council.

“Young adults who are ready to leave care and transition into becoming adults need our support, as they don’t have the traditional family structures to rely on. We are working with them to ensure they have the support they need.”

The theme of the week, that runs until Friday October 28, is #EndTheCareCliff and its aim is to encourage discussions around how to improve young people’s experiences of moving out of the care system and into an independent life. It will also focus on what needs to change to make the system better.

In Wakefield, plans are underway to create more intensive accommodation and support services for young people aged 16 and over.

To prepare them for an independent life, care leavers will move into ‘trainer’ flats where they will learn how to be ‘tenancy ready’ and benefit from intensive support, in response to their assessed needs.