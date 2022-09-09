Wakefield Cathedral bell to toll 96 times as it opens book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

A book of condolence has opened at Wakefield Cathedral.

A much-respected figure across the globe, Her Majesty ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history and touched the lives of millions of people.

Across the district, people are being given the opportunity to write their own personal reflections of the Queen by leaving an entry in books of condolence.

Wakefield Cathedral will remain open today until 8pm and invites everyone to reflect and remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A special service of Evensong will be held inside the Cathedral at 6pm. All welcome, no booking necessary.

Prayers will be offered inside the cathedral every 30 minutes throughout the day today and the cathedral bell will toll 96 times, one ring for each year of the Queen’s life.

St Michael’s Church, Carleton, Pontefract will also be open today until 1pm for people to sign and leave messages in their book of condolence.

The Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on town buildings to show respect for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The Dean of Wakefield, Revd Simon Cowling, said: “The death of Her Majesty The Queen marks a solemn and significant moment of transition in the life of our nation.

“Even as we mourn her passing, we give thanks for Her Majesty’s grace, dedication and faithful service over the past seven decades and commend her into God’s keeping.