Wakefield Cathedral to show the Queen's state funeral
Wakefield Cathedral will be showing the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
All are welcome to join at 10am - no booking is necessary with seating available on a first come first seated basis.
The day before, on Sunday, September 18, the Cathedral will be hosting a special service of Choral Evensong, which everyone is welcome to attend at 3.30pm.
A Book of Condolence will be open to be signed until 5pm on Tuesday.
Prayer cards, opportunities to light a candle and a display of images from The Queen’s past visits to Wakefield, including to Wakefield Cathedral for the Royal Maundy Service in 2005, are available at the Cathedral.
For further information please visit https://www.wakefieldcathedral.org.uk/remembrance/
The Very Revd Simon Cowling, Dean of Wakefield, said: ““The death of Her Majesty The Queen marks a solemn and significant moment of transition in the life of our nation.
"Even as we mourn her passing, we give thanks for Her Majesty’s grace, dedication and faithful service over the past seven decades and commend her into God’s keeping. We pray, too, for King Charles and all the royal family at this time of deep sorrow, that they may know God’s comfort and peace.”