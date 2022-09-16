Wakefield Cathedral to show the Queen's state funeral

All are welcome to join at 10am - no booking is necessary with seating available on a first come first seated basis.

The day before, on Sunday, September 18, the Cathedral will be hosting a special service of Choral Evensong, which everyone is welcome to attend at 3.30pm.

Wakefield Cathedral will be showing the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

A Book of Condolence will be open to be signed until 5pm on Tuesday.

Prayer cards, opportunities to light a candle and a display of images from The Queen’s past visits to Wakefield, including to Wakefield Cathedral for the Royal Maundy Service in 2005, are available at the Cathedral.

For further information please visit https://www.wakefieldcathedral.org.uk/remembrance/

The Very Revd Simon Cowling, Dean of Wakefield, said: ““The death of Her Majesty The Queen marks a solemn and significant moment of transition in the life of our nation.