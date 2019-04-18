Wakefield Cathedral to toll bells for Notre Dame this Maundy Thursday

Wakefield Cathedral will join churches and cathedrals across the country in paying respect to Notre Dame cathedral.

On Monday evening, a fire tore through Paris' 850-year-old cathedral, destroying the roof, and toppling its famous spire.

As a mark of respect to the Gothic cathedral, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have called on churches and cathedrals across England to toll a bell for seven minutes as part of their Maundy Thursday services.

Wakefield Cathedral will toll its bells for seven minutes at the start of their Maundy Thursday service this evening.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Revd Simon Cowling said: “The devastating fire in Notre Dame Cathedral was a sobering reminder of how easily we can take for granted the precious spiritual heritage that our great cathedrals and churches embody.

“We have been praying daily in Wakefield Cathedral for all those, not only in Paris but throughout France, for whom this great cathedral represents continuity in times of change, and hope in times of uncertainty.”

For more details on the Cathedral's Maundy Thursday service, visit their website.

More than €800 million has already been pledged to help rebuild the cathedral, which French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed will be "even more beautiful" than it was before.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, who was in Paris on Monday evening, said she was "heartbroken" to see the Cathedral destroyed.