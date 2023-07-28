He will be moving to take up his new post in October and will be responsible for mission and outreach in his ministry at St Mary’s.

Father Tim, said: “I have benefited greatly from the wide variety of experiences a cathedral curacy offers.

"Coming during lockdown hasn’t been straightforward but working alongside staff and congregation at the Cathedral has sustained me and I feel prepared for what’s next.”

Father Tim will be moving to London after securing a job at the Diocese of London.

Dean Simon Cowling, said: “Over the past three years Father Tim has become a much-loved member of the cathedral team and we shall miss him very much.