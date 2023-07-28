Wakefield Cathedral's Father Tim secures job in London as associate vicar at Kensington church
He will be moving to take up his new post in October and will be responsible for mission and outreach in his ministry at St Mary’s.
Father Tim, said: “I have benefited greatly from the wide variety of experiences a cathedral curacy offers.
"Coming during lockdown hasn’t been straightforward but working alongside staff and congregation at the Cathedral has sustained me and I feel prepared for what’s next.”
Dean Simon Cowling, said: “Over the past three years Father Tim has become a much-loved member of the cathedral team and we shall miss him very much.
"His infectious sense of humour and cheerful personality have been a great gift to us, as has his thoughtful preaching and commitment to our eco-agenda. Our prayers go with him as he prepares for his move to London.”