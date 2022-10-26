Claire Stewart, 35, is hoping to begin a cancer support craft group – The Crafty Creatives - at Parkside Methodist Church in Outwood on Saturday, January 7 2023.

Claire, from Outwood who is studying psychology at university, sells her handmade creations including custom resin jewellery boxes, trays, hand-painted glasses and bookmarks, alongside looking after her busy family.

The relaxed group will not be a traditional support session and instead will revolve around arts and crafts and workshop sessions, which is one of her main passions.

Claire is urging women to go to their smear test appointments after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year.

The idea to launch the group came after she noticed a lack of in-person informal group support sessions in the Wakefield district after she was diagnosed in April of this year.

Claire had a radical hysterectomy at St James’s Hospital in Leeds but after a long recovery, she is cancer free and getting back to her old self.

She said she had to stay strong for her family but wanted an outlet to share the way she was feeling with other people going through the same experience.

Now she is going to provide this to others.

Claire said: “I have since got the all clear but one thing I noticed whilst going through cancer is that there weren’t any face-to-face meet up groups in my local area and I want to change this.

"Personally, I find the thought of a support group a bit daunting so I thought why not do an informal weekly craft session, things like jewellery making, canvas art, decoupage, glass painting and upcycling things.

"It will be a great place to come along and have some fun, relax and maybe learn a new skill or find a hobby from one of the workshops.”

According to Cancer Research UK, there are 3,200 new cases of cervical cancer on average every year with over 98% of cases being preventable.

Claire and her best friend, Lisa Wright, raised £740 for Cancer Research UK through its famous Race for Life.

THe most common symptoms of cervical cancer include unusual bleeding, pain or discomfort during sex, vaginal discharge and pains in the hip bones, among others.

But not everyone diagnosed with cervical cancer will have symptoms, which is why it is important to attend regular cervical screenings, known as smear tests.

This is why Claire is also urging women to make sure they are up-to-date with their smear tests and to make sure they attend appointments when the letter comes through the door.

Claire added: “A lot of women can feel embarrassed about going to their smear tests. It is not embarrassing and for the sake of a minute, it is worth getting it all over and done with rather, than going through what I went through.”

Claire is providing a lot of the craft materials needed for the project but is also fundraising and accepting donations from residents and local businesses to run the sessions.

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, will cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony in the New Year.

For more information contact Claire via her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086522187486 or donate to her fundraiser https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/funding-for-the-crafty-creatives-cancer-support?fbclid=IwAR25E-aBsapjHa8UdVL1v6DlDdEXFwz_197grZ1J9Jr1MxOstEJwGdFT-GM.

For more information or help with cervical cancer, visit Cancer Research UK https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/cervical-cancer?_gl=1*8o2ffk*_ga*NjU3NjQzOTE3LjE2NjY2MDQ3NDI.*_ga_58736Z2GNN*MTY2Njc4Nzc1NC4yLjEuMTY2Njc4Nzk0Mi41My4wLjA.&_ga=2.235621313.132188969.1666787756-657643917.1666604742.