Parents of children receiving free school meals are invited to sign up their youngsters to some fun activity sessions over the summer break.

Children can get involved in a pottery session, a cinema showing, and a soft play session held at various venues across Wakefield.

The events are free and food will also be provided.

Parents of children receiving free school meals have been encouraged to sign-up to the holiday activity sessions put on by the charity, Kidz Aware.

This has been made possible by funding from the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which has provided support to children in receipt of free school meals through the holiday period since 2018.

Gillian Archbold, founder of Kidz Aware, said: “Kidz Aware would like to invite your children to our free summer activities.

"On Friday, August 4 there will be a pottery painting session, food, and face painters. The following Friday, August 11 there will be a showing of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at Reel Cinema, with lots and fun and food to be had.

"On Friday August 18 there will be a play session at Ossett Cloud9. This venue has an amazing play area for infants to children aged 10 to explore and enjoy.

One of the activity sessions involves a trip to Reel Cinema to watch the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

"There is a sensory two-story frame with a choice of two slides and a seperate baby zone with interactive game panels and soft play toys.

"There is also a climbing wall for the bigger kids and a chill out zone for even bigger kids and parents too.”

Space is limited so parents are encouraged to sign-up as soon as possible.