Over 1,000 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more injured following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the North African country on Friday (September 8).

In response to the situation, Penny Appeal - based in Wakefield’s Thorne Park - has committed to mobilising resources and collaborating with partners on the ground.

Penny Appeal says its teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid to the communities affected by the tragic earthquake, focusing on reaching those most in need and saving as many lives possible.

Penny Appeal is working with partners on the ground in Morocco to distribute aid.

CEO of Penny Appeal Ridwana Wallace-Laher said: “The road to recovery will be long and challenging, and the people of Morocco need your help now more than ever.

"Your generous donations will enable us to provide vital food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter to those who have lost everything. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

The hardest-hit areas are remote, mountainous regions, with the epicentre of the earthquake located near the town of Ighil in the High Atlas Mountains, approximately 72 kilometres southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

The earthquake is the most powerful to strike this part of Morocco in over a century, with countless homes and buildings in ruins, and already vulnerable communities being left with virtually nothing after the natural disaster.