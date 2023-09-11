News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield charity Penny Appeal issues urgent plea for cash donations in aid of Morocco earthquake victims

A Wakefield-based charity has issued an urgent plea for cash donations following the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco last week.
By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Over 1,000 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more injured following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the North African country on Friday (September 8).

In response to the situation, Penny Appeal - based in Wakefield’s Thorne Park - has committed to mobilising resources and collaborating with partners on the ground.

Penny Appeal says its teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid to the communities affected by the tragic earthquake, focusing on reaching those most in need and saving as many lives possible.

CEO of Penny Appeal Ridwana Wallace-Laher said: “The road to recovery will be long and challenging, and the people of Morocco need your help now more than ever.

"Your generous donations will enable us to provide vital food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter to those who have lost everything. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

The hardest-hit areas are remote, mountainous regions, with the epicentre of the earthquake located near the town of Ighil in the High Atlas Mountains, approximately 72 kilometres southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

The earthquake is the most powerful to strike this part of Morocco in over a century, with countless homes and buildings in ruins, and already vulnerable communities being left with virtually nothing after the natural disaster.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: https://pennyappeal.org/appeal/emergency-response

