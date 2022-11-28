The Give a Duck Foundation, which is based on Telford Way, has secured a £1,000 sponsorship from the five Star Home Builder Barratt Developments Yorkshire West.

The foundation works with childhood cancer units across the UK, providing Chemo Duck’s - a plush toy dressed in scrubs - to Play Leaders during Play Therapy, which helps to prepare children ahead of their treatment and ease anxiety.

To support the vital work of the charity founded by Andrew and Karen Phillips, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West is sponsoring the charity’s Rudolph Run in December with £1,000.

The Give A Duck Foundation receiving the sponsorship at the Amblers Meadow development.

The festive run will see several primary schools taking part across the month and expects to see up to 5,000 children take part.

Supporting both the PE and Art curriculum, the children are provided with their own mascot Rudolph mask to decorate ahead of the event, where they can run, hop, skip, or jump their way around the route chosen by their school.

Elaine Dunning, fundraising manager at Give a Duck Foundation said: “We’re delighted to receive support from such a notable company like Barratt Developments.

“Our Chemo Ducks are really important to our children, as they’re fitted with Hickman Lines or Portacaths, so the medical staff can use Chemo Duck to mirror their treatment.

Barratt Developments are supporting the Foundation’s Rudolph Run with a £1,000 sponsorship.

“For some, it can give back control as children can suggest nurses clean their duck’s Hickman Line before their own. In helping to ease their fear, it can make the situation less upsetting for the parents at such a distressing time.

“The charity donates Chemo Ducks to 45 hospitals including Leeds Children’s Hospital here in Yorkshire, providing support and comfort to children with cancer.

“Our Rudolph Run is a great way to engage young children locally in charitable work whilst also doing exercise and getting in the Christmas spirit of giving to others and decorating their own Rudolph mask.

“We also provide the schools with reindeer food for each child so they can sprinkle for Santa’s reindeers on Christmas Eve, and we’re extremely grateful to Barratt for making it possible this year.”

Barratt Homes development in Dewsbury, Lockwood Fields.

Barratt’s regularly supports those living in the area close to its homes and currently has several developments across West Yorkshire, including Ambler’s Meadow, Bradford, Lockwood Fields, Dewsbury and Wadsworth Gardens, Cleckheaton.

Gill Hurst, sales manager at Barratt Homes’ development Ambler’s Meadow said: “The Give a Duck Foundation does incredible work in supporting children going through cancer treatment.

“The charity is helping children to improve their understanding and overcome any fears they may have during a difficult and confusing time.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our support to sponsor its Rudolph Run, which we hope will raise money to significantly help their children at Christmas.

“We wish good luck to all the children involved and hope they enjoy fundraising for The Give a Duck Foundation.”

For more information about The Give A Duck Foundation, visit https://www.giveaduck.org.uk/